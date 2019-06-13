Sniffer dog traces Edinburgh drug dealer's haul in wardrobe

Have your say

A drug dealer was caught with more than £60,000 in cash and thousands of pounds worth of Class A substances after a police dog sniffed out his stash.

Jack Thornhill had huge amounts of cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis hidden in a cupboard at his home in Stevenson Drive.

Thornhill, of Stevenson Drive, had also put £62,250 in drug profit cash in the wardrobe in his bedroom.

But the large haul of drugs and cash was uncovered when police turned up at the 25-year-old’s door with a search warrant in February this year.

During the search, a police dog handler noticed his dog was “indicating that items were within a wardrobe” and after opening the cupboard discovered the drugs and cash.

Today, Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard, along with the large amount of money, police officers also discovered 98 grams of cocaine worth £4000 and 1.22 kilos of cannabis worth £7800.

Officers also found 215 tablets of ecstasy with a value of £2150 within Thornhill’s home.

Thornhill pleaded guilty to supplying quantities of cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis from his home on February 20 this year when he appeared in the dock at the city’s sheriff court.

Fiscal depute Lorna Ferrier said police had received intelligence about possible drug dealing at Thornhill’s address and arrived with a warrant at around 9.40am.

Ms Ferrier said they were allowed entry by the dealer’s step-father and a dog handler soon spotted his animal was stopping at the wardrobe in Thornhill’s bedroom.

The dog also stopped outside Thornhill’s BMW car which was parked outside his home.

After searching both the bedroom and the vehicle officers found £62,250 in cash as well as £13,950 worth of drugs.

Ms Ferrier said the Crown was making a motion for the forfeiture of the cash found at the dealer’s home.

Solicitor Paul Haran, defending, said he would reserve his mitigation to the sentencing diet.

Sheriff Donald Corke deferred sentence to next month for the preparation of reports.