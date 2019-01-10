Son of Louise Tiffney opposes double jeopardy murder trial bid

A man is contesting a bid to put him on trial for a second time under double jeopardy legislation over the death of his mother.

Sean Flynn, 35, was acquitted of the murder of Louise Tiffney in 2005 following a 22 day trial at the High Court in Perth after the jury returned a not proven verdict. He had denied the charge.

Ms Tiffney, 43, was last seen at her home in Edinburgh’s Dean Village in 2002. No body was found at the time but in April 2017 human remains were discovered at Gosford House, near Longniddry, in East Lothian.

The Crown announced last year that Scotland’s senior law officer, the Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC, had applied to the High Court to set aside the acquittal and prosecute him again for the murder.

During a brief procedural hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh today defence counsel Shelagh McCall QC told senior judges that the application was opposed on behalf of Flynn, who was not present.

The Lord Justice Clerk, Lady Dorrian, sitting with Lord Glennie and Lord Turnbull, fixed a further procedural hearing for March 6.

