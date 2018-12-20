Sophia Airey: Fears for missing Leith woman as car found abandoned

The car belonging to missing Leith woman Sophia Airey has been found by police at a South Queensferry pier.

Sophia Airey, 29, from Edina Street was last seen in Corstorphine at around 2.30pm yesterday and is believed to have been in the South Queensferry area at around 7pm last night.

Sophia Airey. Pic: Police Facebook

Police have now revealed that her car, a blue Skoda Fabia with the registration SM65LLR, was found at Hawes Pier car park by South Queensferry and has been recovered by police.

Sophia has not returned home or been in contact with anyone since this time and concern is growing for her welfare.

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with a medium build and jaw length light brown/blonde hair. She is thought to be wearing light blue skinny jeans, a multi-coloured turtle neck Nike running top and black suede boots.

Inspector Grant McCulloch from Leith Police Station said: "We believe that Sophia drove the car from Lady Nairne Loan sometime in the afternoon to South Queensferry, and I am keen to speak to anyone who may have seen her or her vehicle in the South Queensferry area after this.

"We are growing increasingly concerned for Sophia's welfare and officers are carrying out inquiries across the city in order to trace her. I would urge anyone with information which may assist with this to contact police immediately."