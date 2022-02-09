Complaints from both residents and businesses in the Hawes Promenade area of South Queensferry prompted the police to up patrols in the area in a move to stop anti social use of vehicles.

Councillor Norman Work said: “This is not a new problem but residents constantly complain about cars that gather in the evening and the complaints are about revving engines, cars racing, loud music and car horns.

"Some of this noise can be in the late evening or early morning as car enthusiasts gather in the Hawes area.

"There is a small minority of car enthusiasts that cause bother.”

However, some councillors believe that the end of funding for some community policing has lead to the rise in anti social behaviour.

Councillor Louise Young said: “The ongoing anti-social behaviour is really taking a toll on local residents who are affected by this almost daily.

"Having been down to see the disruption personally, I’ve seen how much an increased police presence is needed but this is all the harder after the SNP/Labour administration removed all funding for community police - a decision which continues to have dreadful consequences for our communities.”

Councillor Kevin Lang added: "The late-night speeding and drivers’ anti-social behaviour in Queensferry has been causing utter misery for many throughout the town.

"We've been pushing for months for a more visible police presence to tackle the issue and it will be great if the police are going to up their activity.

"However, the problems seen shows what a terrible decision it was for SNP councillors to cut all council funding for community policing in Queensferry and why that decision desperately needs to be reversed.”

Police officers stopped 22 cars last Friday, checked them for defects and advice was given to drivers, and one of them was charged with careless driving.

The weekend of January 29-30 saw over 50 drivers stopped by the police, and an antisocial behaviour warning was issued.

Edinburgh City Council dispute this characterisation of police funding, with a spokesperson saying: “The council funding for FAHST (Family and Household Support Team), police officers and the Youth Justice Sergeant came to an end in April 2021.

"However this did not result in an overall reduction in police officer numbers within Edinburgh.

"Officers linked with the council, now referred to as Local Partnerships Officer (LPO) and the dedicated Youth Justice Sergeant continue to maintain close working links with key council services.”

The police have confirmed that they will be continuing to focus on “engagement, deterrence and disruption” to deal with the increase in anti social behaviour involving vehicles, not just in South Queensferry, but across the Capital.

In a statement on social media, Sergeant Sandra Watt commented: “We’ve been made aware by the local community of anti-social behaviour issues in the Hawes Promenade area involving vehicles, and we've responded with a dedicated initiative.”

