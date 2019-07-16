Spate of car thefts after third car stolen from Midlothian in midnight break-in

A third car has been stolen in Penicuik, only a day after two cars were stolen following a separate break-in in Millerhill.

Police Scotland said they were called at around 11.45pm on Monday 15 July to an address on Rullion Road in the town.

The Audi S5 that was stolen from a house in Penicuik. (Photo: Darren Weddell)

Officers said an Audi S5 had been stolen following a break-in. It comes only a day after two cars were stolen in Millerhill, leaving the victims "deeply upset."

The victims' son, Darren Weddell, said the theft came as a shock to his parents who discovered the news while on a cruise holiday.

He said: "Crime has become worse. One of my friends experienced something similar on the same street earlier this year and I've heard of another couple of break-ins recently.

"My Mum was pretty upset with it. It is her new car, she only bought it a month ago. They are very unlucky that it has happened. They got a home to home security system as well and that has not helped."

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "A house has been broken into and the car stolen from outside. We are considering the possibility that the two crimes are linked.

"If anyone has information please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting the incident number 5320 of 15 July 2019."