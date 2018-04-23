Spate of drain cover thefts ‘costing taxpayers thousands’

West Lothian Council is asking local residents to be vigilant after a spate of drain cover thefts.

Around 35 drain covers have been taken from various roads in Livingston in the last two weeks, at a cost to tax payers of around £20,000.

Missing covers also means that an uncovered hole is left on the edge of the road, creating a potential hazard for road users and particularly cyclists and children.

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We would ask the West Lothian public to watch out for any suspicious activity around drain covers in their area.

“Stealing drain covers is both irresponsible and dangerous, creating a hazard for road users and unnecessary costs for the council, at a time when budgets are already under pressure.

“We are replacing the older drain covers with new anti-theft hinged versions to try and prevent future thefts.”

Anyone who witnesses a drain cover being stolen is urged to contact the police on 999, or if you have information on a previous theft, please call 101.

