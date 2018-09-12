Spurs captain Hugo Lloris fined £50,000 for drink-driving

Have your say

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris been fined £50,000 at Westminster Magistrates Court and banned from driving for 20 months after admitting drink driving.

The 31-year-old Frenchman, who captains the north London side, admitted a charge of drink driving at Westminster magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Lloris was driving his 2018-plate Porsche Panamera along Gloucester Place, Marylebone, on August 24 when he was pulled over during a routine stop by police.

The court heard Lloris provided a sample containing 80 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit in England and Wales is 35 microgrammes.

Prosecutor Henry Fitch said police in an unmarked car spotted Lloris’ vehicle driving at 15mph in a 30mph zone.

He also veered his car “towards parked vehicles” before correcting himself.

When police stopped the vehicle, they discovered vomit and said Lloris had to be helped from the car.

Defending, David Sonn said Lloris’ “spectacular fall from grace was not lost” on the goalkeeper.

The court heard the goalkeeper had been dining in a restaurant and was showered with drinks from fellow diners.

Lloris, wearing a dark suit and no tie, was flanked by two members of his entourage as he made his way from his vehicle into the court, confronted by dozens of photographers and video journalists.

Lloris, of East Finchley, north London, signed for Spurs from Lyon in 2012, making 209 appearances in the Premier League and keeping 75 clean sheets.

He has also won more than 100 international caps and lifted the World Cup during the summer, after France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final.

He did not make the squad for Spurs’ last league match, a 2-1 defeat at Watford, on September 2.

Sentencing Lloris, magistrate Amanda Barron said the fine represented the seriousness of the offence as well as the goalkeeper’s financial means - though details of his salary were not disclosed in court.

She said: “This is a very serious offence, as you know.

“Not only were you putting your own life at risk but also that of your passenger.

“It was pure luck that you did not cause damage to other vehicles or pedestrians in the central London area.