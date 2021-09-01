John Campbell of Auchintibber Court, Blantyre pled guilty to failing to provide veterinary treatment and a nutritionally adequate diet for his crossbreed dog, Rambo.

The investigation found Rambo was caused unnecessary suffering through Campbell’s failure to provide a suitable diet to maintain a healthy condition, which led to Rambo being in an emaciated state.

If Rambo’s malnutrition was due a lack of appetite and not neglect, Campbell further sought no veterinary advice for the dog’s deteriorating condition, the Scottish SPCA said.

When Rambo was examined at the veterinary hospital he was found to be in a horrific state, and given a body condition score of one. Photo: Scottish SPCA

Scottish SPCA inspector Sian Robertson said, “On 18 January, 2021 we received a call to our animal helpline about a dog who was ‘skin and bones’ with his rib, spine and hip bones protruding.

“After multiple visits, we finally met Campbell at his property in Blantyre on 26 January. We were advised that Rambo was no longer in the care of Campbell, as he had signed him over in the last few days to the animal charity that he had rehomed him from.

“When Rambo was examined at the veterinary hospital he was found to be in a horrific state, and given a body condition score of one. This is the lowest possible score meaning he was extremely emaciated.

“Campbell had disclosed that Rambo had stopped eating in July 2020, and it is believed that he had gone in to kidney failure as a result.

“He was just 15.6kg, meaning he had lost 14.2kg since he was last weighed at the end of 2018.

“Sadly, due to the extent of his malnutrition and Campbell’s failure to seek veterinary attention Rambo was put to sleep on veterinary advice.

“I could not believe the condition Rambo was in. He is the most emaciated dog I have seen so far in my career and he undoubtedly suffered.

“His rib cage protruded so much tyou could count every rib in his body – and it was an extremely distressing sight I will never forget.

“It is unimaginable how Campbell could live with Rambo and not think to seek urgent veterinary advice.

“If anyone is concerned about an animal, they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

