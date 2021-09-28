St James Quarter: Security at Edinburgh shopping centre reviewed after men pictured climbing the outside of the iconic building
Security at a shopping centre in the Capital has had to review its security after two men were pictured climbing to the top of the building.
The photos show two men at the top of the St James Quarter’s iconic walnut whip after having dodged security to scale the outside of the building.
The photograph was snapped by a nearby resident at a neighbouring hotel, who said that they saw the men taking selfies when they were at the top.
Laing O’Rourke, the main contractors for the site, commented: “We can confirm two people entered our St James Quarter project on Saturday without permission and got onto the roof.
"They were detected on the CCTV system, detained by security and subsequently cautioned by the Police.
"Following the incident, CCTV footage has been reviewed and revised security procedures put in place to prevent a reoccurrence.”
Phase one of the building has been completed, but work continues on the higher levels.