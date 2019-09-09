Starbucks broken into in Edinburgh and cash stolen

Have your say

HOUSEBREAKERS smashed their way into a city centre Starbucks over night before fleeing with cash.

Thieves forced their way into the coffee shop outlet at Quartermile shortly before 1am this morning.

The franchise was closed this morning with a note on the door confirming the break-in as staff awaited forensics.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a break-in to a business in the city centre.

"The incident happened around 12.50am on Sunday 8th September at a coffee shop in Simpsons Loan."

It was unclear today how much money was taken and from where inside the premises.

The Police Scotland spokesman added: "After entry was forced to the premises a quantity of cash was stolen from within and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

"Anyone with information is asked to come forward and quote incident number 253 of the 8th September."