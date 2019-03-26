Stolen 4x4 in East Lothian was filled with animal medication and syringes

An appeal has been launched following the theft of a car filled with various medicines and medicinal supplies including syringes in East Lothian.

A black Nissan Navara 4x4 pick up registration number NA61 HJX was stolen from outside an address in Innerwick, near Dunbar.

The theft took place ome time between the hours of 1am and 6am on Monday, 25 March.

Contained in the vehicle was a quantity of animal medication including 3 x 100ml bottles of Tamox Penicillin which is a clear liquid with a blue label, 2 x 50ml bottles of Alamycin which is an antibiotic, around 3 bottles of Iodine and around 10 syringes. There was also 1 x 50ml bottle of Draxxin, a pneumonia-based clear liquid.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0447 of the 25th March 2019.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at http://ow.ly/uess50obGZc

