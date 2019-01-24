Stolen car find clue in Edinburgh crime rampage

DETECTIVES have found a stolen car abandoned after thieves took it on a crime rampage.

The Audi A3 Quattro, which was stolen following a housebreaking in Buckstone Loan was found in the Ratho area at around 3.30am this morning.

It was used during break-ins to steal clothes and jewellery from JD Sports at Fort Kinnaird, Gant on George Street and the Clarkson Jewellers in West Bow.

The car was also driven to Glasgow in the early hours this morning and was used in a break-in at the Tessuti store at The Fort shopping centre.

Around £35,000 worth of designer jackets were taken from the shop.

Three men were seen leaving the car after it was abandoned in Ratho and anyone who can help identify these individuals is asked to come forward.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell from Edinburgh Division’s Housebreaking Unit said: “Now that we have recovered the vehicle, it will be subject to forensic analysis and then returned to the rightful owners.

“Members of the public need now only contact us if they have any further information relating to the Audi’s movements between the evening of Tuesday 22nd and the early hours of Thursday 24th January.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relating to the break-ins at the businesses in the Capital, or at The Fort in Glasgow, should contact police immediately.

“We would also request that anyone who can help us trace those responsible to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Those with information can contact the Housebreaking Unit via 101 and quote incident numbers 389, 387, 367 or 479 of the 23rd January. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

