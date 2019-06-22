Stunned residents watch as man rescued from Bathgate chimney top

Have your say

Onlookers watched on in disbelief yesterday as a man was rescued from a chimney top in Bathgate.

The bizarre incident unfolded on Friday afternoon at around 4pm on Cochrane Street in the West Lothian town.

Emergency services were involved in getting the man down from the roof. Picture: Submtited

Police said officers had been conducting enquiries into an earlier disturbance in the street when they encountered a man perched on a chimney top.

Fire services were called and the man was taken down from the roof using a hydraulic crane at around 5.25pm.

A crowd of local residents gathered to watch the drama unfold.

The street was temporarily sealed off while emergency services performed the rescue.

The street was temporarily sealed off. PIcture: Submitted

It is not known if any arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed officers had been in attendance.

They said: "At around 4.20pm on Friday, 21 June officers in Bathgate attended an address in Cochrane Street while conducting enquiries into an earlier disturbance."

Police added that the incident posed no wider risk to the public.