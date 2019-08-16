Surgeon's £1,900 bike stolen from Edinburgh hospital car park

A BRAZEN bike thief stole a surgeon’s bike from the Royal Infirmary car park in the middle of the day.

The tracksuit-clad thief ripped Katie Connor’s £1,900 mountain bike from the roof of her car shortly before 12.25pm on Tuesday.

Katie has appealed for help in finding her bike

Her participation in an event at the end of the month is now in jeopardy - as is training for a 24-hour endurance race in January.

“I’d gone into the hospital to do some work and had the bike locked on the roof rack,” said 31-year-old Katie, currently studying for a PhD in kidney transplants.

Footage captured on the hospital’s CCTV cameras show the moment the thief pounced and snatched the black bike with red writing from the roof of Katie’s silver Hyundai i30.

“Apparently, a guy was found to be loitering around the car park for about an hour waiting for his moment,” added Katie, from Morningside. “He ripped the bike off the locking mechanism.”

Her distinctive black Epic mountain bike with 29-inch wheels has Specialized written in red on the side.

“I’d normally put it in the car but you’d think it would be safe locked on the roof rack. I only took it because I was lending it to a friend.”

“It’s amazing how many people have had their bikes stolen. There was a guy on Twitter saying his was taken from outside the Western General."

She was hoping to use the bike later this month at an event in Dumfries and Galloway before heading up north for an endurance race at the beginning of next year.

“Training is not going as it should because I have to go to work,” said Katie, who hopes to borrow a bike from her sister for this month’s event.

Police are now looking for the teenage thief who was dressed in black tracksuit bottoms and top with a white stripe down the side - possibly Adidas.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called at 12.20pm on August 13th to a report of a theft of a bike from a car park. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1620 of August 13.

Alternatively, witnesses can make an anonymous tip-off to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.