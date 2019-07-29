Suspended Edinburgh police chief Gareth Blair to discover if he faces court over alleged car 'romp'

Top cop Gareth Blair will hear if he’s to face court after allegedly being found 'in a state of undress' with a woman in an Edinburgh car park after the police watchdog handed their report to prosecutors.

Suspended Chief Superintendent Blair, 48, was allegedly discovered by police with the woman inside a car at Hermiston park and ride in May after a member of the public complained about a couple “in a state of undress”.

The Scottish Sun is reporting that bosses at PIRC have finished their investigation into Blair and that the Crown Office and police were waiting for the file before deciding what to do next.

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The Criminal Allegations Against the Police Division (CAAP-D) of COPFS has received a report from the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC) concerning a 48-year-old police officer.

“The report remains under consideration.”

Capital-born Mr Blair grew up in Portobello and joined police force in 1990 based at the West End.

He is married with one son.