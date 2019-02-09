‘Suspicious package’ found at Easter Road ahead of Hibs v Raith Rovers cup tie

Police were alerted to a suspicious package at Easter Road stadium this afternoon ahead of the Scottish Cup tie between Hibs and Raith Rovers.

A police spokesman confirmed that some of the turnstiles were delayed in opening as a precaution because of a “security issue.”

Easter Road Stadium

But he added: “This has now been confirmed as a false alarm and all of the turnstiles are now open as normal and we do not anticipate it will cause any delay to the start time.”

The item is understood to have been found in the south stand which houses the away supporters.

The match is due to kick off at 3pm as planned.

