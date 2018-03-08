Suzanne Pilley murder: Family in desperate appeal to find her body 8 years on

The heartbroken family of murdered Suzanne Pilley today issued an emotional appeal to find her final resting place.

Suzanne Pilley, 38, went missing on her way to work in Thistle Street, Edinburgh, on May 4, 2010.

A police handout picture of Suzanna Pilley whose body has never been found.

David Gilroy, 55, was found guilty of murdering Pilley, his colleague and former lover, whose body has never been found.

Gilroy was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 but has continued to protest his innocence.

Pilley, who had previously had an affair with married Gilroy, had set off on her usual journey to work in Edinburgh city centre but never arrived.

Gilroy transported Pilley’s body in the boot of his car to a secret grave in Argyll and Bute the next day, before driving back to the capital.

There are gaps of several hours in his journey on both legs between Lochgilphead and Inveraray where officers believe he spent time hiding her body.

Today, just days after what would have been Suzanne’s 46th birthday, her mother Sylvia and sister Gail have spoken of the effect her murder has had on the family.

In a video, shared by Police Scotland, Suzanne’s sister Gail described not knowing where her body is as “unbearable”.

She said: “Every time she’s mentioned, you struggle with the fact she’s not been found.

READ MORE: Suzanne Pilley murder: Killer’s family ‘shocked’ by closure of review

“It’s hard to think about her because we just don’t know where she is and that’s the first thought that comes into your head when she’s mentioned is just, where are you?

“So it’s just extremely difficult to not know where she is and to not have laid her to rest.

“She wasn’t treated with any dignity in her death, she was discarded and we just do not know where she is.

“And that is just sometimes unbearable but we have to move forward and I would love to be able to just give her that funeral, that dignity that every person deserves but unfortunately we can’t do that.”

Suzanne’s mother Sylvia said: “I feel, and my husband feels that it’s as if she didn’t matter and she’s gone and we can’t do anything about it.

“So we have to rely on the public if they’re out and about in that area, maybe dog walkers, and we’ve been fortunate with the forestry workers who’ve been very good.

“Any position that looks as if it’s been disturbed they notify the police, and we’re very grateful for that because we hope that one day she will be found.”

Alongside their interview, police are issuing an animated map of the routes Gilroy drove to help jog people’s memories from almost eight years ago.

Detective Superintendent Stuart Houston continues to lead the inquiry to find Suzanne.

READ MORE: Suzanne Pilley killer David Gilroy denied appeal

He said: “Suzanne’s family have been dignified and composed throughout their ordeal.

“Whilst I have been involved in many difficult and traumatic cases, I cannot begin to comprehend how they must feel every day not knowing where their daughter and sister is.

“My thoughts go out to them and their bravery in agreeing to speak so that we can try to get them the answers they deserve.

“Considerable searches have been carried out in Argyll but have sadly turned up nothing.

“Whilst David Gilroy continues to maintain he is innocent, the only avenue left open at this time is a new piece of information from a member of the public.

“The gaps in Gilroy’s journey, and the foliage and debris on his car tell us that he went off road somewhere near to the Rest and Be Thankful.

“So anyone who was in that area on May 5, 2010 and could have seen or heard something that might be the missing link in our investigation.

“Equally, I would appeal to anyone who may be walking or camping in the Argyll forest and may notice anything unusual.

“Any calls we receive will be followed up appropriately.

“Suzanne’s family have seen justice done, but we now need to bring her home so she can be laid to rest.”