Syrian refugee ‘fights for life’ after Edinburgh stabbing attack

A SYRIAN refugee is reportedly fighting for life in hospital after a stabbing attack in Fountainbridge last week.

Shabaz Ali, 28, was said to have been stabbed six times in an attack in a hostel on Upper Gilmore Place on Wednesday May 2.

His family are reported to have claimed it was a racist attack, with his father Silvan syaing he was on the phone to his son when the group attacked.

Speaking to The National Ali said he could hear them shout “Why are you still here, why are you not back in your own country?” as they struck his son.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

A fundraising appeal by campaign groups Positive Action in Housing and Unite Against Facism has now been set-up as a “small gesture to help Shabaz rebuild his life”.

According to claims made by Silvan in an interview, Ali, who works as a barber in Portobello had been concerned about the lack of security in the building.

Silvan, who works in the city’s Rojava restaurant, said “We’ve been in the hospital now for three days. My son is in a dangerous place. He had surgery on his stomach, his chest is open. “My son has never been in a fight before. He works and he sleeps. He’s a good boy.

“We ran from death in Syria, we don’t want to die here.”

A police Scotland spokeswoman reportedly said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating after a 28-year-old man was seriously injured at a flat in Upper Gilmore Place shortly after 12am on Thursday 3rd May.

“Anyone with information which may be able to help can contact Gayfield CID via 101, quoting incident number 0072 of 3rd May, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.” When contacted by the Edinburgh Evening News police confirmed there had been an incident but did not confirm if it was a racially motivated attack.