Tam Dean Burn Royal Mile stabbing: Everything we know so far

The actor, best known for his roles on Outlander and River City was stabbed in broad daylight on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

•The 60-year-old was allegedly attacked outside the Scottish Poetry Library, near the Royal Mile, on Saturday afternoon as he was leaving an event at the venue.

•The library said the incident happened following a tribute event for Scottish poet Tom Leonard, who died in December at the age of 74.

•About 60 people – including Mr Burn, Liz Lochhead, Joy Hendry, Kevin Williamson and George Gunn - attended the event at the Poet’s Library in Crichton Close in the Canongate.

•Friends with him intervened and Mr Burn was bundled back into the centre where staff locked the doors.

•The actor may have been targeted because he plays an on-screen gangster, friends have claimed.

•Ambulance crews arrived to treat him and police arrived shortly after to detain a suspect.

•Emergency services attended and Mr Burn received some treatment inside the premises before being taken to hospital.

•Friends who were with the River City, Outlander and Fortitude actor said they were heading to the Waverley Bar for a pre-match pint when the man suddenly appeared.

•The force confirmed a 42-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident. It is believed a search later uncovered at least two weapons.

•The actor tweeted: “Thanks for all the messages of support folks. I’m fine honest & when it says I’m resting that’s not the actors euphemism so going to take a break from here X”

•A number of people, including well-known figures in the arts world, have taken to social media to wish him well. Author Ian Rankin tweeted: “Wishing @tamdeanburn a speedy and full recovery.”

Irvine Welsh wrote: “Take care bud x.”

•Asif Khan, director of the Scottish Poetry Library, has praised the “courage and composure” of staff and volunteers at the venue. He said: “The incident occurred outside the library after our tribute event for Tom Leonard. Tam was treated for his injuries in the library. I should like to thank the emergency services for their professionalism and compassion.”

Read the full story here

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital