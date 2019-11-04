Tattooed white van man hunted by cops after Edinburgh road-rage attack

Police are investigating

A ROAD-RAGE attack in which a van driver punched another man before driving off is being investigated by police.

Shocked commuters watched as the tattooed driver launched his attack near Craigleith Retail Park on Tuesday morning.

His 35-year-old victim was uninjured in the attack.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Edinburgh are investigating an alleged assault, which happened near Craigleith Retail Park around 10.20am on Tuesday 29 October.

"A man with short dark hair, stubble and tattoos on his hands, punched a 35-year-old man, who was uninjured as a result.