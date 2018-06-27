Teen arrested following attempted murder bid in West Lothian

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder in Whitburn.

A 22-year-old was left with serious chest injuries following an incident on Union Road at around 5pm on Saturday 23rd June.

A 19-year-old man was charged and appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday June 26.

Detective Sergeant Lee McCall of Livingston CID said: “Our thanks go to the local community for their support of our enquiries and response to appeals for information.

“A man has appeared in court and I want to reassure the public that we’re not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.”