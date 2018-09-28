Teen arrested following serious assault on Princes Street

Police have arrested a teenager following a serious assault in central Edinburgh earlier this month.

A man was subject to a serious assault in the early hours of Saturday 1 September on Princes Street.

Police were called to the scene at 3.50am and the injured man was taken to hospital.

A cordon was also placed around the pavement area between Sports Direct and Mountain Warehouse.

Part of the roadway was closed off while a full police investigation got under way.

Officers have now confirmed that a 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 1st October.

