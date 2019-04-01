Teen charged after cyclists pushed into Union Canal in Edinburgh

A teenager has been charged after a number of cyclists were pushed into the Union Canal.

Officers from the South West Community Policing team launched a thorough investigation resulting in a 17 year male being charged with a number of assaults.

The incidents occurred on the evening of Wednesday 27 March.

Sergeant Alex Dickson from the South West Community Team said: “Tackling violence, disorder and anti social behaviour is a priority for police in Edinburgh and such reckless behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We would like to thank the public for their positive response in relation to these incidents which was of great assistance during the inquiry.”

