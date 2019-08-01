Teen collides with vehicles during high speed police chase in Edinburgh

Have your say

A teenager is to appear in court after crashing into vehicles during a high speed police chase in Edinburgh.



An 18 year old male will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday following the incident yesterday afternoon.

Officers on mobile patrol, observed a motor vehicle being driven in a concerning manner and with apparent faults near to Milton Road East, Edinburgh.

Upon going to stop the vehicle, the driver attempted to make off from officers at speed and in a dangerous manner towards Musselburgh.

During pursuit the offending vehicle collided with other vehicles on the roadway near to Edinburgh Road, Musselburgh.

The male was apprehended near to North High Street, Musselburgh after disembarking the vehicle and attempting to run from officers.



He was subsequently arrested and charged with 7 offences, which included dangerous driving.