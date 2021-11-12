Teen yob pair spat on Good Samaritan during bus ride through Edinburgh

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Olivia Hunter and Skye Thompson were on board an Edinburgh bus when they became unruly towards other passengers in May last year.

The louts began to abuse an elderly male and concerned passenger Jamie Collins stepped in and “challenged their behaviour”.

Trouble flared on board the Number 16 Lothian Bus.

Mr Collins told Hunter and Thompson, both 19, they should leave the man alone and to “respect their elders”.

But when the thugs stood up to get off the bus they both spat on Mr Collins and told him “I have Covid”.

Hunter and Thompson pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and to assaulting Mr Collins when they appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Rosie Cook told the court Mr Collins and his sister boarded the number 16 Lothian Bus at around 6.15pm on May 5 last year.

Ms Cook said: “At the time of the offence the bus was busy with members of the public. At this time both accused began shouting and swearing and causing annoyance to members of the public.

“Both accused began to focus on an elderly male and as a result Mr Collins challenged their behaviour. He told them to respect their elders.

“The two accused became verbally abusive towards Mr Collins calling him ‘a fat pig’.”

The fiscal said the pair continued to shout and swear and as they got off the bus and as they passed Mr Collins they “spat at him with the spit landing on his clothing”.

Ms Cook added: “They said [to Mr Collins] ‘I have Covid’ or words to that effect.”

The victim decided to report the matter to the police and after officers checked the bus CCTV Hunter and Thompson, both from Dalkeith, Midlothian, were identified and later arrested.

Solicitors Robert More, for Hunter, and Sandy Rayburn, representing Thompson, said they would reserve their mitigation to the sentencing hearing.

Sheriff Norman McFadyen deferred sentence to next month for social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be prepared.

