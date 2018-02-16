Teenage boy attacked with knife in Stenhouse assault

Have your say

A TEENAGE boy has been attacked with a knife after being approached by a gang.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 15-year-old boy was assaulted in Stenhouse Street West at around 8.40pm on Thursday.

The boy was walking on a pathway to the rear of a block of flats when he was approached by a group of unknown males.

One man approached the boy, before threatening hum and assaulting him with a knife.

Officers are conducting an investigation to trace those responsible and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Grainger from Edinburgh’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a boy who was minding his own business as he walked home.

“Fortunately the victim did not require medical treatment but has understandably been left very shaken.

“There were reported to have been around 10 male youths in the Stenhouse Street West area at the time, one of whom then approached the boy and carried out this cowardly attack.

“I would ask anyone who with information that can assist with our inquiries to contact officers immediately.”

Witnesses should call 101.