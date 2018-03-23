Teenage boy charged over serious assault in the Meadows

A TEENAGER has been charged following a serious assault in the Meadows.

A 22-year-old man, a cyclist, sustained a serious injury to his ear during the attack, which took place in Middle Meadow Walk at around 9.30pm on Friday 16 March.

Following inquiries carried out by Edinburgh’s Violence Reduction Unit and local community officers, a boy, aged 14, was charged today and will now be reported to both the Procurator Fiscal and the Children’s Reporter.

Chief Inspector Murray Starkey, Local Area Commander for South and East Edinburgh, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack, the likes of which, cannot and will not be tolerated in the city.

“Inquiries continue into this incident and a number of other disorder offences that occurred in that area that night and we are following a positive line of inquiry to trace other individuals believed to have been involved.”

