Teenage sex attacker who groped schoolgirls in Edinburgh faces jail sentence

A TEENAGE sex attacker who groped two schoolgirls in separate incidents is facing a jail sentence.

Mark Manclark fondled his first victim as she walked alone to a friend’s house in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Pic: Ian Georgeson

The teen pervert also attacked a “vulnerable” 15-year-old girl by kissing her on the mouth and groping her while she was out jogging last year.

Manclark, of Hopetoun Terrace, Edinburgh, was just 14 when he carried out the first sex assault on a 17-year-old girl in February 2016.

The attacker, now 18, assaulted the second victim as she jogged near to a park in the Drumbrae area of the city in June last year.

Manclark, who knew both victims, denied carrying out the two sex attacks but was found guilty following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The first victim, now 19, told the court she was walking to a friend’s house in Granton when she noticed she was being followed by Manclark.

She said he approached her from behind, started talking to her before kissing her and groping her, adding: “I told him to get off and swore at him. He tried to convince me it was alright.”

The girl added she felt “uncomfortable’ during the seedy exchange and walked off towards her friend’s home.

The second victim, who is just 15, said she was enjoying a run near to Drumbrae Park when she encountered Manclark.

The teen told the court he touched her inappropriately before adding: “I was in a vulnerable position and I couldn’t get out of it.”

Both victims, who cannot be identified due to legal reasons, said they told a teacher at their respective schools in the days after the sex attacks and police were called in to investigate.

Following all the evidence Sheriff Nigel Ross found Manclark guilty of both offences.

Sheriff Ross said there had been inconsistencies with the first victim’s evidence but added he had “no reason to doubt her account”.

The sheriff added: “I have to say the similarity of these attacks are striking.”

Manclark was placed on the sex offenders register for a period still to be determined and full sentence was deferred until next month.

Manclark was found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl by kissing her and touching her thighs and buttocks at Parkgrove Drive, Edinburgh, on February 19, 2016.

He was also found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a girl under 16 by kissing her and touching her thighs, buttocks and breasts at Parkgrove Road, Edinburgh, on June 21 last year.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.