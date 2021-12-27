Police Scotland said they received a report of a sudden death at a home at Raeburn Rigg, Livingston, late on Sunday.

Officers found a man and a woman dead inside the property.

They have been named locally as couple Denis and Mary Fell.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after two people were found dead at an address in West Lothian on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers were made aware around 11.40pm on Sunday, December 26, of a report of a sudden death in the Raeburn Rigg area of Livingston.

"A man and a woman were found dead inside a property.

"A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and are at an early stage."

A neighbour told the Daily Record they heard officers forcing the door at around midnight.

He said an elderly couple, believed to be in their 70s, lived at the property and were ‘really lovely’ to chat to.

He said: “I was sitting in the living room when I heard the cops putting the front door in. The couple who live there are both elderly and she’s disabled."

