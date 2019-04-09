Teenager arrested in Bonnyrigg after wave of crime including theft and fire raising

A teenager has been arrested in Bonnyrigg after a wave of crime swept over the Midlothian town.

The 15-year-old was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) in connection with a number of incidents.

Police are now investigating instances of theft, fire-raising and anti-social behaviour.

They say they are also following a positive line of enquiry regarding another suspect.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a number of incidents that took place within Bonnyrigg during the early hours of Tuesday 9th April.

"We are investigating instances of theft, vandalism, fire-raising and anti-social behaviour and are following a positive line of enquiry in relation to another suspect.

Anyone with any information is requested to call 101 and quote incident 369/9th April.

