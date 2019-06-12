Teenager has phone stolen in Leith by cyclist in hi-viz vest

Police have appealed for information following the robbery of a man's phone while he walked to work in Leith.

The incident happened around 5.05pm on Tuesday, June 11 within Leith Links.

Links Place. PIC: Google

An 18-year-old man got off the Number 25 Lothian Bus at East Hermitage Place and was walking to his place of work in Links Place. As he walked along the footpath in Links Place, a male on a bicycle approached and threatened him before robbing him of his phone.

READ MORE: Bizarre footage shows Edinburgh man lie in road and block disabled kids' Taxi Outing

The suspect then cycled off towards East Hermitage Place and the victim continued to work, where he then contacted police.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify the man responsible and anyone who recognises him is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, in his thirties with a slim build, a messy thick ginger beard and wearing a black beanie hat, grey hooded top, dark jogging bottoms and a high-viz vest.

Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor from Gayfield CID said: "Although the victim was not injured, he was made to believe the suspect had a weapon in his possession and this left him very shaken.

READ MORE: Edinburgh weather: Yellow weather warning issued as heavy downpours set to batter Capital

"We are now actively pursuing various lines of local inquiries in the area to trace this male and anyone who believes they can help identify him should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if you have any other information relevant to this investigation then please also get in touch."

Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101 and quote incident number 3061 of the 11th June. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For all the latest breaking news in Edinburgh - join our new Facebook group here.