Teenager hit by car in late night accident on Edinburgh road

A 17-year-old was treated for minor injuries. Picture: John D Montgomery
A teenager was taken to hospital on Friday evening after being hit by a car in the west of Edinburgh.


Emergency services were called to the scene on Sighthill Avenue just after 9pm yesterday following reports of a male hit by a car.

Police responded to a call from the Scottish Ambulance Service at 21:40.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed that a 17-year-old male was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Correction: This article originally reported that the incident took place on the B701. The article has since been amended.

