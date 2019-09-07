Teenager hit by car in late night accident on Edinburgh road

A teenager was taken to hospital on Friday evening after being hit by a car in the west of Edinburgh.



Emergency services were called to the scene on Sighthill Avenue just after 9pm yesterday following reports of a male hit by a car.



Police responded to a call from the Scottish Ambulance Service at 21:40.



A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed that a 17-year-old male was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.



Correction: This article originally reported that the incident took place on the B701. The article has since been amended.