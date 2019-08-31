Teenager left shaken after late night assault and robbery in Kirkliston

Police have issued an appeal after a teenage boy was assaulted and robbed of his belongings in Kirkliston.

The incident happened at about 11.20pm on Friday night in the village's Station Road.

Station Road in Kirkliston where the assault and robbery took place. Picture: Google Street View

An 18 year old man was approached by two men who assaulted him, and then stole his bag.

Two other men then spoke with the victim and stayed with him while he telephoned the police, but left the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

The suspects are described as both being white and in their late teens. The first suspect is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, having short blond hair and was wearing a black puffa jacket. The second suspect is described as being 6ft 1ins tall, having short black hair, and was wearing dark coloured clothing.

We are keen to trace any witnesses to the incident and to trace the two males who helped the victim at the time of the robbery.

Detective Inspector Mark Lumsden from Corstorphine CID said "The victim was fortunately uninjured, however, was left very shaken by the ordeal. We are eager to trace the two men who helped the victim in the aftermath of the incident, and anyone else who was in the area at the time of the incident. Equally anyone who recognises the description of the suspects or has information that can assist our inquiries should get in touch as soon as possible."

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 4948 of 30th of August. An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.