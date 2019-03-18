Teenager mown down in ‘nasty’ hit and run incident in Dalkeith

POLICE are appealing for information after a teenager was mown down in a hit and run incident in Dalkeith.

About 7.50pm on Wednesday 13th March 2019, an 18 year old male was struck by a vehicle on the B6482 near to where the road runs adjacent to Hawthorn Crescent, Mayfield, Dalkeith.

The incident occurred on the B6482 at Mayfield, Dalkeith. Picture: Google Street View

The male suffered injuries as a result of the accident but has now made a full recovery.

A small silver vehicle was involved in the incident, however made off from the scene prior to Police arrival. The driver of this vehicle has failed to contact Police regarding the incident.

Police are keen to trace the driver of the vehicle and are appealing for any information that may assist.

Police Sergeant Dougie Grieve from the Community Policing Team said: “This was a nasty incident that may well have had a more sinister outcome. Thankfully the injured party has made a full recovery but I am appealing to anyone with information regarding the driver and vehicle involved, or indeed the person themselves to come forward”.

Anyone wishing to report information about the incident can do so by contacting Police on 101 and quoting incident number 3800 of 13th March 2019 or make an anonymous report to CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.