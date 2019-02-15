Teenager ‘ruined’ blind woman’s life with rape attack in Midlothian graveyard

A TEENAGER “ruined” a blind woman’s life after sexually assaulting and raping her when she asked him for help to get a taxi - just weeks after a court freed him on bail following another rape charge.

Mikey Hoc carried out the brutal sex attack on the mother in Moredun months after sexually assaulting two students at a college in the Lothian area, raping one of them, before later holding her friend at knifepoint.

Mikey Hoc, who is accused of rape 15/02/19

A teenager also came forward to claim that Hoc raped her at a church graveyard in Edinburgh city centre when she was a school girl.

The blind woman, aged 49, told the court she had travelled to the home of a friend in Craigour Green last May, but lost her footing and fell after leaving the block of flats.

She was appraoched by two men, one of whom told her his name was John, who she asked to “help me get a taxi.”

The woman said they walked for around ten minutes to what she thought was a bus stop when Hoc told her he was “going to bend her over” before pulling down her trousers and sexually assaulting her.

She told advocate depute Liam Ewing: “There was no room at all for me to move. I was pressed up against the glass.”

The victim said the sex attack felt like it lasted for hours and added: “I asked him to stop ‘please stop, please stop’. I couldn’t fight him anymore, he was too strong.”

When Hoc left, she fell down and was screaming for help before a woman came to her aid.

She told the court: “I wanted to go home and forget about it, but I couldn’t. He has ruined my life. He is evil, evil. He needs to get locked away.”

He committed the offence after he was freed on bail at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on March 22 last year after being charged with assaulting one of the students and raping the other.

Hoc had struck before and a teenager came forward and told police that he raped her at the graveyard of St Cuthbert’s Church, at Lothian Road when she was 15.

The woman told the court Hoc grabbed her arm and dragged her down to a wall at the graveyard and began molesting her before raping her, adding: “It was really sore. I started tearing up and crying. I said ‘no’ so many times.”

Hoc struck again on March 9 last year when he attacked two student friends after turning up at their college with a bottle of Jack Daniels.

One woman, aged 21, who was raped by Hoc said: “I thought he was pretty drunk. I couldn’t really understand what he was saying.”

During the attack on her he grabbed her and dragged her onto a bed and covered her mouth with his hand.

She said Hoc had earlier become aggressive with her friend and later held a knife to the friend’s throat.

Lord Kinclaven deferred sentence on Hoc for the preparation of a background report and a risk assessment. He was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month and put on the sex offenders’ register.