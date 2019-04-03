Teenager suffers 'deep cut' to face after poles and blades used in serious Restalrig assault

A teenager was seriously assaulted with poles and blades as he made his way to a newsagents in Restalrig.

Police in Edinburgh are now appealing for witnesses following the serious assault between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday 12th March at the junction of Restalrig Road and Blackie Road.

The junction of Restalrig Road and Blackie Road. PIC: Google

A 19-year-old man was walking to the newsagents when four men armed with poles and bladed weapons jumped from a car and attacked him, before making off in the vehicle along Blackie Road.

Following the assault, the victim attended at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to a deep cut on his face and back.

READ MORE: Drugs hidden in tuna tin and crisp display at Edinburgh shop



The matter was reported to police on Monday 1st April and inquiries are underway.

All four of the suspects were wearing tracksuits, with one described as being white, mid-twenties, between 5ft 9ins and 6ft tall with dirty blond scruffy hair, a scruffy beard and a round face. There are no further descriptions of the other men.

Detective Constable Neill Watt from Gayfield CID said: "At this time we're working to establish any potential motive for this attack and would ask anyone who was in the area on the evening of Tuesday 12th March and witnessed what happened to come forward.

READ MORE: Jodi Jones murder: Claims mystery man admitted sex act near murder scene hours after slaying



"Prior to this incident, the victim and a group of his friends had spoken with two females and these individuals may have seen, heard, or know something that is of relevance to this inquiry.

"They, and anyone else with information that can assist with our ongoing investigation, is asked to contact police immediately."

Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101 and quote incident number 1382 of the 1st April. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For the latest crime updates from in and around Edinburgh - join our new Facebook group here.