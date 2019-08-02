Teenager who was acting suspiciously found with Class B drugs and weapon in Bonnyrigg park

Have your say

Police targeting antisocial behaviour in Bonnyrigg stopped a teenager acting suspiciously and him carrying found Class B drugs and a weapon.

They arrested the 16-year-old yesterday (August 1) at around 7.45pm near to George V Park in Bonnyrigg. He was found to be carrying a Class B drug and an offensive weapon.

Police targeting antisocial behaviour in Bonnyrigg stopped a teenager acting suspiciously and him carrying found Class B drugs and a weapon.

Police were called by nearby residents after the teenager was seen acting suspiciously, police confirmed.

The teen was held in Police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Police will continue to implement a heavier presence in the Bonnyrigg area.