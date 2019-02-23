Teenagers charged following murder in Prestonfield area

Police in Edinburgh have charged three teenagers in connection with the death of a man in the Prestonfield area.

Officers were called to a flat in Clearburn Road around 10.40pm on Thursday 21st February following a report of a disturbance.

On arrival, a 67-year-old man was found with serious injuries to his head and body and sadly pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

His death is being treated as murder and three males, aged 15, 16 and 19, have been arrested and charged in connection with this.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell of Edinburgh CID said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident, however we fully appreciate the concern this will cause to the local community.

“I want to reassure residents that we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the man’s death.

“Anyone with information or concerns about this can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4392 of 21st February, or speak to a local officer.”

The teenagers are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 25th February.

