Teens charged after police chase 2 stolen cars in North Edinburgh

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the theft of two vehicles and road traffic offences in the north of the city.

Police received a report of suspicious behaviour in the Pilton area at about 8:25pm on Tuesday, June 18th.

Police ended up pursuing the stolen cars through the North of Edinburgh.

Officers responded but the cars - a Suzuki Swift and Citroen C3 - fled the scene and this resulted in a short pursuit that stopped the Suzuki on Queensferry Road.

The Citroen was found abandoned in the Clermiston area a short time later.

The Suzuki was stolen from an address in the Longstone area of the city on Friday, June 14th, and the Citroen C3 was taken from West Pilton Park on Monday, June 17th.

Two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell, from the Community Investigation Unit, said: “As a result of the swift action by officers the teenagers have been arrested and are due to appear in court in connection with these incidents.

"I’d like to thank the public and local community for their vigilance and assistance with our investigation."

Community Inspector Jonny Elliot, from Drylaw Police Station, said: “We understand that vehicle crime and associated disorder is a concern for the local community and we continue to utilise the support of local and national specialist resources to identify and trace those involved in this sort of criminality."