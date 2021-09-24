Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Darren Brown pounced on the woman at a house in Broxburn, West Lothian despite her desperate pleas for him to stop.

She was left so terrified she grabbed a knife to try and get him away.

Brown was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow

The 29 year-old had earlier raped another victim - who later recorded his confession.

Brown was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

He had previously admitted to two rape charges. Judge Lady Stacey told him the jail-term would have been 12 years, but for his guilty pleas.

The court heard how Brown attacked one of the women after a night out on September 17 2020.

Prosecutor Kath Harper said "out of nowhere" he flew into a rage, grabbed the victim and pulled down her clothes.

Miss Harper: "She told him to stop, but he told her to shut up."

He raped the screaming woman, stopped and then refused to let her leave.

The advocate depute: "Brown paced up and down the room saying: 'This is who I am'. He then sat down and had a cigarette and a beer."

But, Brown soon kicked the woman, shoved her face into a pillow and tried to attack her again.

She yelled: "You will not get away with this. You are a bad man. All you are is a rapist."

The woman managed to flee to a window and screamed for help. She grabbed a knife and pointed it at sick Brown who "taunted" her.

The court heard Brown had also branded her his "toy".

Miss Harper: "The woman thought she was going to die."

After around 20 minutes, Brown let her leave and the victim begged a woman in the street for a phone to dial 999.

Brown had been on bail have raped another woman at another house in Broxburn on November 25 2018.

He had called her a "s**g", ripped off her pyjamas and attacked her.

Miss Harper: "He told her he could not believe what he had done and allowed her to put her clothes on.

"She managed to kick him in the groin. He finally stopped saying: 'Well done for fighting me'."

A few days later, the woman recorded an "admission" by Brown of what he had done.

She later handed it to police and Brown was quizzed by detectives.

Miss Harper: "He accepted that he had admitted raping her, but that he was joking.

"He said he knew she was recording the call, but at no point had he actually raped her."

Ewen Roy, defending, said Brown had been "very remorseful" for what he had done.

The lawyer added: "He has often been tearful during meetings when discussing this offending. He has struggled to sleep knowing the hurt he has caused the victims."

Lady Stacey - who branded the crimes "despicable - also ordered Brown to be supervised for three years after his release.

The judge told him: "You have to realise this behaviour has caused a lot of harm to people and it has to come to a stop. You need to change."

Brown was put on the sex offenders list indefinitely. Non harassment orders were also imposed banning him for contacting the women.

