The Gyle: Police launch further appeal as two men escape following attempted break-in

Detectives investigating the incident that took place around 2.50am on Wednesday, 10 November, are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of another vehicle involved.

The two suspects tried to force entry to a shop using a silver Suzuki Celerio.

The Suzuki was left at the scene and the two men made off in a silver Audi A5 or S5 model.

Police are appealing for information

Detective Inspector George Calder said: “Our investigation is progressing and we believe that the car may be a silver Audi S5, five-door model that was reported stolen from the Drylaw area of Edinbugh around 8pm on Friday, 5 November.

“We are carrying out enquiries to trace the movements of this car since it was stolen, and indeed where the car is at the present time. The information we receive from the public is vital in assisting our investigation and we would appreciate any information you hold.

“If you have seen a car matching this description since last Friday, or know where it may be parked then please contact us.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage which could help our investigation.”

Both men involved are described as being of slim build and wearing dark clothing with a hood up and face covered.