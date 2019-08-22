The most common crimes reported in Scottish railway stations since January 2014 were common assault and theft, either from a person or by shoplifting. The month in which the most crimes take place is July, the crimes usually take place on Saturday, and the most common time is between 9pm and 10pm. These are the stations with the most crimes reported according to police figures, gathered by the JPImedia data team, which cover the period from January 2014 to February 2019. The locations are based on where the crimes were reported. As crimes are most often reported at terminus stations, these are the places with the highest numbers. Of the 1681 crimes reported in 2018, just 658 (39%) saw a suspect charged or given an out-of-court penalty.
These are the 10 railway stations in Scotland that have the highest crime rates
Crimes on Scotland's railways is a persistent problem, with more than a thousand being reported each year.
