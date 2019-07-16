These are the 15 areas in Scotland with the highest levels of drug-related crime

Last year, the number of drug-related deaths in Scotland rose to 1,187 - the highest number since records began in 1996.

It's emerged that the country's drug death rate is almost three times that of the UK as a whole, and stands at a higher level than in any other country across the EU.

1. Glasgow Glasgow City came out as the top council area both for counts of drug offences - 6,443 - as well as the ratio of offences per 10,000 of the population, which stood at 104 in 2017/18.

2. Inverclyde The nearby council area of Inverclyde saw the second highest rate of drug offences during the 2017/18 period, with a ratio of 92 offences for every 10,000 people and 724 counts overall.

3. Dundee For every 10,000 people in Dundee, there were a recorded 85 drug offences during the 2017/18 period. This stands head and shoulders above the average of 60 crimes for every 10,000 people across Scotland as a whole.

4. Aberdeen 1,925 drug offences were recorded in Aberdeen in the 2017/18 period, a figure which amounts to a ratio of 84 offences per 10,000 people in the city.

