Thieves bag four-figure sum in Christmas Day smash and grab

POLICE in West Lothian are on the hunt for two men suspected of breaking in to the offices of a food supplier firm and stealing a safe containing thousands of pounds.

The incident took place at the Food Options premises at Oakbank Park Place industrial estate in Livingston at around 9:45pm on Christmas Day.

The suspects forced entry through a window at the front of the property before making their way inside the premises.

A safe containing a four-figure sum of money was then removed and stolen from an office area.

Officers are eager to trace two male suspects seen making off with the safe in the direction of Murieston East Road.

The first male is described as white, aged between 17-25 years-old, around 5ft 8ins tall, and of slim build. He was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a hooded top.

The second male is described as white, aged between 17-25 years-old, around 5ft 10ins tall, and of stocky build. He was wearing a grey coloured tracksuit top and bottoms.

Detective Sergeant Lee McCall of Livingston CID said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area on Christmas Day or in the days prior to the theft.

“Break-ins such as this cause a huge amount of strain on businesses and we are keen to trace those responsible.

“Anyone who knows who is responsible, or has information that can help with our investigations, is asked to contact police immediately.”

Those with information are asked to contact Livingston CID via 101, quoting incident number 1396 of 26 December, or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.