Thieves in £3000 break-in and theft at West End newsagents

Thieves forced entry to a newsagents in Edinburgh’s West End, managing to make off with cash and goods totalling thousands of pounds.

The incident happened sometime between 5.30pm on Sunday 9th and 5am on Monday 10th December at a newsagents on Lynedoch Place.

After entry was forced, a four-figure sum of cash was stolen along with cigarettes worth around £3000.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who can help officers identify those responsible is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor from the Community Investigation Unit at Gayfield Police Station said: “The area around this store is busy throughout the day and so it is likely someone may have seen something suspicious or witnessed the culprits in the act.

“If you believe you have information that can assist with our investigation the please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the CIU at Gayfield via 101 and quote incident number 398 of the 10th December. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

