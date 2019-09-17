Thieves set fire to sportsman's Mini in Edinburgh and steal treasured mountain bikes worth £3.5k

Have your say

A man has been left devastated after thieves burnt out his Mini Cooper and stole his two mountain bikes worth £3,500.

David Hayes, a keen mountain biker, noticed his car was missing from outside his home on Saturday.

Thieves set fire to David's Mini and stole his two mountain bikes. Pictures: David Hayes

He then found his garage had been broken into and two mountain bikes were missing.

The 40-year-old from Falkirk found out on Monday morning that his car had been scorched and abandoned in Little France Park near Royal Infirmary Edinburgh.

Despite the damage to the car, he believes his bikes could still be in the Edinburgh area.

“I am more concerned about my mountain bikes, to be honest,” he said.

“I think someone might be trying to sell them somewhere in or around Edinburgh.

“I love mountain bike riding and do it a lot and want them back.

“It’s not great what’s happened to the car but it’s not as important to me as the bikes.

“Nothing like this has happened to me before.”

Mr Hayes said he believes an organised crime group were behind the housebreaking and theft.

“Mountain biking is becoming a more popular sport,” he said.

“People are getting more into it and I think that’s why these groups are stealing them and, I assume, selling them on.

“I don’t think they were really fussed about selling the car, clearly they just took it for a ride and then set fire to it.”

Mr Hayes said it’s a lot easier for crime groups to cover their tracks when stealing and selling bikes rather than cars, hence why they burnt his Mini.

“The only thing recorded on bikes is the serial number on the bike frame, but thieves can just grind that off or cover it in some way,” he said.

“But cars are a lot easier to trace so they clearly didn't bother trying to sell that on.”

Dog walker Abigail Tittely, from Liberton, spotted the burnt out Mini Cooper in Little France Park, Edinburgh, on Monday morning.

She alerted Mr Hayes after seeing a plea for the vehicle and bikes on social media.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of a stolen car from an address in Falkirk around 7am on Sunday 15 September.

"Around 10.10am on Monday 16 September, we received a report of a burnt out car in the Little France area of Edinburgh.

"We believe these incidents are linked and enquiries are ongoing."