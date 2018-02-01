Thieves steal £35,000 of jewellery from Edinburgh home

Have your say

POLICE have launched an investigation after jewellery worth around £35,000 was stolen during a house break-in.

Between Tuesday, January 23 and Friday, January 26, thieves forced their way into a home in Cumlodden Avenue in the west of the Capital. A large amount of jewellery, including bracelets, rings, necklaces and a watch were stolen.

Constable Kelly McGarvey from Corstorphine Police Station, said: “The homeowner is absolutely devastated at the theft of this jewellery, which is of high financial and sentimental value.

“As part of our inquiries to retrieve these items, we will be liaising with our colleagues at second-hand retail stores.”

Witnesses should call 101 with any information.