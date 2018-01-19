Thieves steal till and charity tin from East Lothian Domino’s Pizza

A till and a charity tin were stolen in a raid on a Domino’s pizza shop in Musselburgh.

Thieves targeted a branch on the High Street in Musselburgh in the early hours of Sunday, January 14.

Two men forced entry into the store before stealing a till and a charity tin around 1am.

Police are appealing for any information about the two men who were believe to be wearing wearing dark clothing.

Constable James Welsh said: “At this time we’re still trying to establish how much money has been stolen during this incident and we continue to liaise with staff as part of our ongoing enquiries.

“Anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the High Street during the early hours of Sunday morning should contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with information that can help identify those responsible is also urged to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.