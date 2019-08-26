Thieves take Land Rover and Audi along with £85k worth of watches in North Berwick raid

Thieves made off with a Land Rover, an Audi estate car and nine wrist watches worth over £85,000 following a housebreaking in North Berwick.
The incident took place in the town's York Road at about 3am on Wednesday, August 21st.
The cars stolen were a grey Audi RS6 with the registration number G2 SUD and a black Land Rover Defender with registration number G1 SUD.
Detective Inspector Ben Leathes, of Musselburgh CID, said: "There has been a significant quantity of valuable items stolen during this incident and the victim is, understandably, distraught.
"All the watches taken are of high value and are very distinctive, as is the Land rover Defender which has had a significant amount of body customisation carried out.
"We believe the vehicles may have been parked up somewhere in East Lothian after the incident, before being driven into the Edinburgh area during the evening of the 21st of August.
"We would urge anyone who may have seen the vehicles or who may have any information about this incident, to get in touch as a matter of urgency."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Musselburgh CID on ‘101’ quoting incident number 818 of the 21st August. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Stolen Watches
Jaeger le Coultre Duomètre Quantième LunairePINK GOLD - 42 MM - MANUAL-WINDING - £36,700
Jaeger le Coultre - Reverso Classic Large Duoface Small Seconds STAINLESS STEEL - MANUAL-WINDING - £7,850
Stowa 43mm Flieger Classic Chrono £3,000
Rolex GMT Master 2 £8,000
Rolex Sea Dweller 44mm £10,000
Junghans Max Bill Chronoscope £3,000
Panerai 1950 Steel LUMINOR 1950 3 DAYS - 47MM PAM00372 £10,000
Panerai PAM00359 £6,000
Uboat Flight Deck 55mm