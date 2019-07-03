Thieves take Volkswagen car and jewellery in series of East Lothian home raids

Thieves made off with a Volkswagen Polo and jewellery during a series of night time raids on four homes in East Lothian.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incidents, which took place between 6pm on Sunday June 30 and 12:30am on Monday July 1st.

Police are hunting the thieves.

READ MORE: Police establish link between housebreakings and vehicle thefts in Borders and East Lothian

In a statement released today, police said the thieves broke into a home in Muirfield Road in Dunbar and stole jewellery along with a brown Volkswagen Polo with registration number SV63 KWL.

Entry was then forced to two houses in Arthurs Way and Station Road, Haddington, where more jewellery was stolen from the Arthurs Way address. Nothing appears to have been stolen from the property in Station Road.

Police are treating the offences as linked and they are being investigated as part of Operation Greenbay. An attempted housebreaking in Gavin's Lee, Tranent, which took place at around 1:45am on the same day is also thought to have been carried out by the same individuals.

Constable Russell Taylor, from the Community Investigation Unit in Musselburgh, said: "All of the occupants of the houses that were broken into are deeply upset and we are working to trace their stolen property and return it to them.

"We are progressing these inquiries as part of Operation Greenbay and anyone who believes they know the current whereabouts of the stolen Volkswagen Polo, or who saw any suspicious activity around the targeted addresses, should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, anyone with any other information relevant to these break-ins should also get in touch."

Those with information can contact the CIU via 101 and quote incident number 394 of 1st July (Muirfield Road); 335 of 1st July (Arthurs Way); 1265 1st July (Station Road) or 240 of 1st July (Gavin's Lee). Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.